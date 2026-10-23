/Meghan Markle’s father Thomas under investigation over alleged child abuse images: Report

Meghan Markle’s family has come under renewed public scrutiny after her father, Thomas Markle Sr, became the subject of a police investigation in the Philippines. The inquiry follows allegations by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who said he discovered suspected child sexual abuse material among belongings stored in Cebu. Authorities are reportedly examining the claims, while the family has offered conflicting accounts of the discovery.

Meghan Markle's father under investigation over alleged child abuse images

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr is reportedly under investigation in the Philippines following allegations that suspected child sexual abuse material was found among his belongings. The claims were brought to authorities by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who reportedly discovered the material in boxes stored in Cebu, as per The Sun report.

The same report stated that Thomas Jr in Cebu lodged a sworn statement with specialist child abuse officers. Reportedly, Thomas Jr told police that he has found hundreds and thousands of abuse images and videos in four large cardboard boxes of his father's belongings. abandoned in Cebu when Thomas Sr was 82, who was flown back to the US in May following the stroke and blood clot that cost him his left leg.

Thomas Jr stated to The Sun after the allegations, "When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years, but that stops now. I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."

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The allegations concern material reportedly stored among boxes containing personal belongings, books, old phones and computer equipment. Investigators will need to examine the material and establish its authenticity, origin and connection to any alleged offences. The FBI has reportedly acknowledged receiving information from Thomas Jr. Meanwhile, Philippine authorities have assigned the matter to a specialist team dealing with cases involving women and children. Reports indicate that the material is expected to be submitted for forensic examination.

Meghan Markle and her father’s estrangement

Thomas Markle Sr. has been estranged from Meghan since 2018, around the time of her wedding to Prince Harry. He did not attend the ceremony after a period of controversy surrounding staged paparazzi photographs and his health problems.

The relationship between father and daughter has remained strained over the years, with Thomas Sr speaking publicly about his wish to reconnect with Meghan. He has not met her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.