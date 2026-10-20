/Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never accepted Queen Elizabeth’s terms for royal exit: Report

Following their return to the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reignited discussion surrounding their departure six years ago. They recently attended several charitable engagements in Nottingham, which drew comparisons with their earlier outings as working royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not agree with Queen Elizabeth’s ruling

Amid the discussion, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed a fresh account of how the pair viewed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s decision on their royal roles. As per a report by Hello! magazine, Harry and Meghan never fully accepted the ruling that prevented them from combining royal duties with independent commercial activities.

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In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. The terms of their departure were subsequently discussed during the Sandringham Summit, a meeting led by the late monarch.

The couple had reportedly hoped to pursue a “half-in, half-out” arrangement, which would have allowed them to retain certain royal responsibilities while working on their own professional and commercial ventures.

However, Queen Elizabeth rejected the proposal, maintaining that they could not simultaneously represent the monarchy and operate independently.

A friend of the Sussexes told Hello!, "It doesn’t trouble them. They never agreed they wouldn’t be half in, half out. That was what was decided and foisted upon them."

The source added, "They’re just living their lives and they can, because they’re financially independent."

Nottingham visit grabs attention

Harry and Meghan’s recent appearance in Nottingham marked their first major joint outing in the UK since their return to the country in August. During the October 15 visit, the couple attended charitable engagements and interacted with members of the public.

The city holds particular significance for the Sussexes, as they visited Nottingham together for their first official royal walkabout following their engagement in 2017.

However, their latest appearance has reportedly prompted criticism, who have questioned the similarities between their current activities and the engagements undertaken by senior working royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The debate surrounding the Sussexes’ public engagements comes after a letter issued on behalf of King Charles reiterated that there had been no change in their position within the royal institution.

The communication described Harry and Meghan as “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests” and clarified that their charitable activities were undertaken in a personal capacity rather than on behalf of the monarchy.