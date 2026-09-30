/Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react after photographers spotted near Archie, Lilibet's school: ‘Extraordinarily reckless’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly raised concerns regarding the privacy and safety of their children after photographers were seen near Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's school in England.

As per a report by Reuters, two men carrying backpacks were seen near the school. They were observed separately before appearing together and returning to a white van.

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Photographers spotted near Archie, Lilibet's school

Police investigation found that the vehicle was a rental, while one of the men was identified as a photographer working for a European press agency.

The men were reportedly noticed by both school staff and members of the Sussexes' private security team.

According to reports, the photographers allegedly stopped at different points around the perimeter and looked into the school grounds, where children were present.

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson reacts

The incident also led to a strong response from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson. "The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless. There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day,” the spokesperson said.

The statement further added, "It is concerning enough that certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school. But to behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment. Whatever photographs they may have been seeking, this was not only an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children; it was an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school.”

However, there has been no confirmation that photographs of Archie or Lilibet were taken or published.

Archie and Lilibet recently changed schools

This comes after Harry and Meghan moved their children to a different school following security concerns. Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, began attending school in the UK after Harry and Meghan returned to Britain from California in August.