/Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public outing in UK following their return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance together in the UK following their relocation to Britain with their children in August.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted holding hands as they arrived at The Falkland Arms, a pub in Great Tew in the Cotswolds, for lunch, as reported by The Sun.

They were seen on Thursday, and the photographs surfaced the next day.

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Also Read: Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life with Prince Harry and children in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted together

The couple kept the outing casual. Meghan opted for a black sweater with dark trousers, white sneakers and sunglasses, while Harry wore jeans, a jacket, sunglasses and a Santa Barbara Fire Department baseball cap.

Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not with them during the outing.

What did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eat?

According to The Sun, Meghan ordered gluten-free beer-battered haddock and chips accompanied by mushy peas and tartar sauce.

Harry chose a chicken, ham and leek pie served with seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy.

“Everyone here gets the royal treatment - it doesn’t matter who you are. We’re lucky to get lots of different people visiting us, and everyone is treated like a local. When they visited, Harry and Meghan just acted like locals,” the pub staff said.

Meghan had reportedly visited the same pub previously with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Harry and Meghan's return to the UK

The couple shifted to California after stepping back from their roles as working royals in 2020. They had been based in Montecito with Archie and Lilibet before returning to Britain on August 26 for an extended stay.

Since the move, Harry has maintained a relatively busy public schedule. Meghan, meanwhile, has largely remained focused on family life and her business activities. She has also shared glimpses of the family's time in Britain on social media.

The outing comes amid renewed attention on security arrangements for the Sussexes and their children in the UK.