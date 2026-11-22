Paolo Bulgari, the Italian jewelry tycoon, has died at the age of 89. The businessman was renowned for his role in helping to make Bvlgari one of the world’s leading luxury jewelry houses. He died on November 21, 2026, and the news was announced by the company through a social media statement.

Paolo Bulgari dies at 89

The official statement read, "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Paolo Bulgari, grandson of the company’s founder Sotirio Bulgari and Chairman of the Bvlgari Group since 1984."

Remembering his contribution to the brand, it added, "Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specializing in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world’s leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style."

"A true creative soul, he poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewelry."

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Paolo Bulgari is survived by six children from two marriages. His funeral is scheduled to take place on November 23, at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in Rome.

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Who was Paolo Bulgari?

Born in Rome in 1937, Paolo Bulgari belonged to the third generation of the family behind the luxury jewellery house. His grandfather, Sotirios Voulgaris, was a Greek silversmith who left his native country and ended up in Italy. He was born in the village of Paramythia in northwest Greece, a town famous for its silver craftsmanship, and in 1884 he set up the family business in Rome.

Paolo joined the business in 1960 and worked alongside his father Giorgio. He started by focusing on precious stones and eventually acquired a vast knowledge of gemology.

His approach to jewelry helped define the look of the brand and Bvlgari became known for its striking gemstones, vibrant colours and substantial gold pieces inspired by ancient Roman and Italian art.

Paolo Bulgari helped build a global luxury brand

Paolo took over as chairman in 1984 and worked alongside his brother Nicola and nephew Francesco Trapani to take the family business beyond Italy. Under their leadership, the brand established boutiques in cities such as New York, Paris, Geneva and Monte Carlo.

The company also gradually broadened its business by moving beyond jewellery into watches, fragrances, leather accessories and hotels.

Over the years, Bvlgari became a favourite among international celebrities, collectors and Hollywood stars. Elizabeth Taylor was among its most famous admirers, and Sophia Loren, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Zendaya have also been associated with the luxury house.