The original Home Alone remains a Christmas favourite decades after its release, but its director Chris Columbus believes recreating the film's appeal would be difficult without its original cast. As Disney develops another instalment of the comedy franchise, Columbus has reflected on what made the 1990 film special, particularly the relationship between Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara. The filmmaker also revealed that he was unaware of the new project before its development became public.

Chris Columbus says Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin made Home Alone special

Chris Columbus believes the emotional connection between Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin was one of the biggest reasons behind the success of Home Alone. Speaking to Variety, the filmmaker reflected on the original film and explained why the two actors were so important to its identity.

“Catherine, as I've always said, is 50% of 'Home Alone',” Columbus said.

He further described the relationship between O’Hara's Kate McCallister and Culkin's Kevin as the emotional centre of the story. According to the director, their presence was essential to what made the film work.

"Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicentre of that film," he added. Catherine O’Hara, who portrayed Kevin's mother in the first two films, died on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71. Her absence has also influenced Columbus's thoughts about revisiting the franchise.

Chris Columbus was unaware of the new Home Alone installment

The director also revealed that he had no prior information about the latest Home Alone project when he spoke to Variety. His conversation with the publication took place shortly before news emerged that Disney was developing another film in the franchise.

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Chris Columbus said he could imagine another instalment featuring the original cast but was critical of previous follow-ups that failed to capture the chemistry of the first film. He also pointed to Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, who played the burglars Harry and Marv, as an important part of the original film's comedy. According to him, their onscreen chemistry was difficult to replicate. Following the announcement, Columbus was approached again for his opinion, but the filmmaker declined to comment further.

About the new Home Alone sequel announcement

Disney is reportedly developing another instalment in the Home Alone franchise, bringing the popular Christmas comedy series back into focus. The new project is being developed at 20th Century Studios, with Macaulay Culkin involved and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached as writers and producers, as per The Hollywood Reporter.