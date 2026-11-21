The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a suspected cyber intrusion into its National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by law enforcement agencies to access criminal records, warrants and background-check information, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the investigation. The breach is the second reported security incident involving FBI systems in recent months. The latest intrusion has raised concerns about the security of a network that police officers and investigators across the US rely on daily.

Why the NCIC breach raises concerns

The NCIC is among the most important information-sharing systems used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. It allows officers to check whether individuals have outstanding warrants, identify wanted fugitives and access other critical information.

A former FBI official who led investigations into cybercriminal groups warned that the potential consequences could extend beyond the exposure of sensitive records.

“Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety,” the former official told CNN.