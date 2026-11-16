/Cargo ship capsizes off Bulgaria after suspected sea drone strike, 12 crew members rescued

A cargo ship capsized off Bulgaria on Monday (Nov 16) after what rescued crew members described as a drone strike. The Bulgarian transport ministry said that 12 sailors were rescued from the Betul 8, a cargo ship flying the Somali flag that capsized in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. Speaking to journalists after being brought to the port city of Varna, crew members said their ship had been hit by two sea drones, AFP reported. The Varna maritime rescue coordination centre received a distress call at 9:15 am (0715 GMT), while the cargo ship was about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometres) southeast of Cape Kaliakra, the ministry said.

According to reports, the Betul 8 was carrying bulk wheat from Romania to Egypt. The 12 crew members consisted of eight Turkish citizens and four Azerbaijani nationals. They were safely rescued and evacuated by helicopter and regional maritime vessels.

The incident comes after three ships were hit off Romania over the weekend, according to authorities in Bucharest, though no casualties were reported. Since early October, at least 13 merchant ships have been hit by drones in the Black Sea off Romania and Bulgaria, leaving more than 30 sailors dead or missing.

Romania and Bulgaria have both pointed the finger at Russia over the attacks, though Bulgaria has underlined that there is no proof of who was behind them.