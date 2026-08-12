/Zimbabwe ferry tragedy: 15 dead, 27 missing after overloaded boat capsizes on Lake Kariba

At least 15 people were killed, and 27 others were reported missing after an overloaded ferry capsized on Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba on Tuesday (Aug 11), triggering a major search and rescue operation.

What happened?

According to Zimbabwe's national disaster management agency, 77 people survived the accident and reached a small island on the lake. Boats were being sent to the island to bring the survivors back to safety.

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The Civil Protection Unit, meanwhile, said the ferry was carrying far more passengers than its official capacity. Registered ticket sales showed 114 adults and five crew members were onboard. Authorities warned that the actual number could be higher because an unknown number of children, who were below the ticketing age, may also have been travelling on the boat. The ferry had a stated carrying capacity of just 90 people, reported AP.

Search operation launched

Rescue teams were deployed across the vast lake following the accident, with boats searching for those still missing.

Zimbabwe's state broadcaster ZBC showed footage of speedboats heading towards what appeared to be the overturned ferry, while a helicopter hovered over the area. An underwater search and rescue team was also deployed as authorities stepped up efforts to locate survivors and recover those who died.

The Civil Protection Unit said it had recommended that the incident be officially declared a disaster.

Earlier, Zimbabwean police confirmed that a rescue operation was underway but initially provided few details about the scale of the accident.

Ferry used by rural communities

The ferry, identified as Mbuya Nehanda by social media posts, was reportedly being used by people from rural communities who travel along Lake Kariba to reach the town of Kariba. The journey normally takes around five hours.

Local MP Mutsa Murombedzi shared a video that she said showed people waving goodbye to the ageing ferry as it began its journey. The footage also showed people on the shore expressing concern about whether the vessel would be able to withstand strong waves on the lake. The circumstances that caused the ferry to capsize remain unclear.

One of the world's largest man-made lakes

Lake Kariba is one of Africa's largest lakes and the world's largest man-made lake by volume. It was created in the late 1950s and early 1960s after a dam was built across the Zambezi River. The huge reservoir stretches for more than 200 kilometres and reaches around 40 kilometres in width at some points.