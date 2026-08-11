US President Donald Trump has once again leaned into his "king" persona, this time using a Game of Thrones-style video to showcase his plans to transform Washington. The White House posted an AI-generated video on Monday (Aug 10), borrowing the look and music of HBO's hit fantasy series as it presented a dramatic, three-dimensional map of Trump's restoration projects across the US capital.

Trump's Game of Thrones video

Set to the show's iconic theme music, the video highlights projects including a new fountain at Meridian Hill Park, work at Dupont Circle and developments near Union Station. But the final scene takes the royal imagery even further.

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The video depicts a medieval-style Oval Office where the Resolute Desk morphs into a throne bearing an American flag emblem. The video was posted with the caption: "THE CAPITAL: RESTORED. Order restored. The capital reclaimed."

The imagery immediately drew attention because of Trump's repeated embrace of the "king" label, despite the American presidency having no monarchy.

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Trump and 'Game of Thrones' have history

This is not the first time Trump has used imagery from the HBO franchise for political messaging.

In 2018, Trump posted a Game of Thrones-inspired image while announcing the restoration of US sanctions on Iran.

At the time, HBO was unhappy with the political use of its intellectual property. The company's then executive vice president and head of marketing, Chris Spadaccini, said the network did not like its intellectual property being used for political purposes.

HBO even responded on social media, referencing the show's fictional Dothraki language, asking: "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?"

However, the company ultimately chose not to escalate the dispute with the president.

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'King Trump' flag adds to royal imagery

The latest video comes just days after Trump shared another post embracing the "king" imagery. On Sunday, he posted an image of a flying "King Trump" flag on Truth Social, while appearing to tease a return to the White House in 2028, despite constitutional limits on presidential terms.

The latest White House video therefore adds another layer to Trump's growing use of royal imagery, turning his vision for Washington into a fantasy-style depiction of a capital being "reclaimed" under his leadership.