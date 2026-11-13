/First-ever 'dark magic mushroom' that can cause hallucinations and kill you has just been found

The first-ever "dark magic mushroom" has been discovered in Florida. The species carries heavy doses of both psychedelic and poisonous compounds. Mycologists wrote in the journal Current Biology that Galerina indica is the first such mushroom found anywhere in the world. Several mushrooms feature either one of the two properties. Some are filled with psilocybin and trigger psychedelic experiences. Then there are others that are simply poisonous because of the amatoxins in them.

Mycologists have often theorised that some mushrooms could contain both properties; that is, they could be both psychedelic and poisonous. But this is the first time that they have actually come across one. Andrew Kunik, a study co-author, said in a statement, “We knew it was possible, but tried not to get too excited until we did a more rigorous analysis.”

Why do mushrooms cause hallucinations?

Poison in mushrooms is believed to be an evolutionary mechanism to protect them against animals. Why hallucinogenic psilocybin emerged in some species remains a mystery. University of Utah mycologist and study co-author Bryn Dentinger believes that the presence of both i Galerina indica can likely be attributed to horizontal gene transfer. The process is like "if we shook hands and some of my DNA incorporated into your genome," Bryn said.

Finding this tiny mushroom isn't easy since it looks like any other brown mushroom. “It’s hard to differentiate them from others, even for a trained expert," state mycologist and study co-author Matthew Smith said.

Smith said such a discovery is crucial to saving lives. It is important to know what species we have and whether they can pose a problem. “Part of my job as Florida’s state mycologist is to identify poisonous or potentially poisonous species,” he said.