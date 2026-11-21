The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) protested against the decision to hand over the men’s Asia Cup trophy to Pakistan in Dhaka on Friday (Nov 20) despite the final being washed out, claiming that India and Pakistan should have been joint winners. Even though Pakistan were awarded the title for having a better net run rate in the lead-up to the final, CABI general secretary Shailendra Yadav accused Pakistan of declaring themselves winners in defiance of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee's position.



"I am deeply disappointed and strongly condemn the manner in which Pakistan has declared itself the winner of the Blind Cricket Asia Cup final without a single ball being bowled," Yadav said in a statement.

CABI argued that while net run rate can be used as a parameter during qualifying rounds and certain stages of a tournament, automatically using it to determine the outcome of a washed-out final doesn’t fall under the tournament’s regulations.



"When rain prevents a single ball from being bowled in a final, the matter must be resolved strictly in accordance with the applicable tournament regulations and the decision of the WBCC Technical Committee.



"The possible outcomes should be determined through the prescribed provisions, whether that means a reserve day, a shared title or another officially authorised resolution," he said.



Moreover, CABI maintained that the two teams should have been declared joint winners because rain resulted in no play in the final.

CABI levels allegations against WBCC

CABI has levelled allegations against WBCC and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council president Sultan Shah that he overruled the Technical Committee’s decision to declare India and Pakistan joint winners.

According to the association, the move forced the match referee to declare Pakistan as champions despite the committee’s position. On its social media handle, CABI said the decision overshadowed the final and that India "deserved justice".