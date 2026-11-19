Nvidia's former senior executive Ajay K ‘Jay’ Puri has come under scrutiny over his alleged personal connection to a former Super Micro Computer official named in a lawsuit concerning the illegal diversion of servers to China.

In a research note published on November 17 and titled ‘NVIDIA: More China’, short-selling firm Muddy Waters Research questioned whether a woman identified as Puri’s wife, Cenly Chen or Cenly Puri, in photographs with him was the same Cenly Chen who previously worked at Super Micro.

What connects the two executives?

Puri served as Nvidia’s executive vice president of worldwide field operations for 21 years, overseeing global sales and partner relationships. He stepped down from the operational role in June 2026 but continues to work as a senior adviser.

The woman identified as Chen in the photographs formerly served as Super Micro’s senior vice president and chief growth officer. She left the company around late April or early May.

Muddy Waters compared footage of the former Super Micro executive at an Nvidia event with photographs of Puri and his companion at social events in San Francisco between 2024 and 2026.

The research firm said it contacted Chronoscale, where Chen now serves as chief executive, seeking confirmation that the woman in the photographs was the same person. It said it received no response.

Allegations in Super Micro lawsuit

An October civil complaint against Super Micro cited former employees who alleged that Chen managed the company's acquisition of Nvidia GPUs and decided how the chips were distributed among customers.

The complaint also alleged that some GPUs were diverted to China through an export scheme. However, the allegations against Chen remain unproven.

Muddy Waters stressed that “Nobody by the name of Cenly Chen has been indicted or otherwise accused of criminal conduct by any government”.