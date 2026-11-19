Artificial Intelligence is all set to wreak destruction across the world, as a US report on Wednesday revealed that four of the major chatbots helped them plot a terror attack and even told them where to place the bombs. According to the Government Accountability Office report, the officials were able to break through ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok despite all four of them having safeguards to prevent such misuse. This is a scary scenario considering all the recent warnings and threats around AI.

"We were four for four. The safeguards did not work," Kevin Walsh, a director of IT and cybersecurity audits at the GAO, told Hearst Television. Each of the chatbots created a detailed plan for the attack in less than 12 hours, suggesting targets, locations, timing and methods. Two of them helped plan the bombings, while the other two detailed attacks on America's power grid, with one of them even suggesting using a drone.

One of the platforms presented a detailed 15-step plan to execute the terror attacks. The report has caused a stir about the many ways bad players can exploit AI, including a large-scale terror attack. The investigators who experimented said they were able to easily bypass the safeguards, and warned that the bots “produced feasible information that could assist a malicious actor with planning and executing attacks.”

Experts said the terrorist plan will cause explosions



"Specifically, in response to prompts, two platforms produced information for constructing and detonating an improvised explosive device (IED) designed to cause mass casualties," GAO stated in the report. One of the bots presented a 15-step plan. The investigators shared the plans with experts to see how legit they were.

A bomb squad commander was also shown the bombing plans the four AI platforms made. All of them confirmed that if the instructions were deployed, they would produce explosions. "We assess that these were viable attack plans. And even if, you know, we didn't go through with it, we felt that these could have helped someone who set out to do evil," Walsh said.