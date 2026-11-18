China's Shenzhen has significantly tightened security ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, with residents living near the venue reportedly being offered 10,000 yuan (USD 1,500) to leave their homes for several days. Those who choose to stay have been told that police officers or security personnel could be stationed inside their homes during the event, according to a SCMP report.

The measures come as the Chinese city hosts world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on November 18 and 19. Authorities have stepped up surveillance, imposed traffic restrictions, and tightened airspace controls, placing much of the city under heightened security arrangements.

Residents asked to cover windows and leave homes

Shenzhen, in China's Guangdong province, has sharply increased security around the summit venue in the Xiangmihu area of Futian district, where the conference hall is located, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Additional surveillance cameras have been installed at major intersections, while traffic police have begun round-the-clock patrols.

The measures have also affected residents living close to the venue. One resident told the SCMP that authorities had instructed them to cover all windows facing the conference hall. Officials have reportedly offered the resident 10,000 yuan, equivalent to about 2 million South Korean won or around 1,500 USD, to cover hotel expenses if they left home between November 16 and 19.

Those who decide to remain at home were told that police officers or security personnel would be stationed inside their residences for the duration of the event, the resident said.

Other restrictions in place

Aerial restrictions have also been introduced. From November 11 to 21, Shenzhen has banned drones, helicopters, hot-air balloons, gliders, kites and sky lanterns.

Guangdong public security authorities held a security planning meeting on November 1 and raised the alert posture to its highest level. They also decided to increase patrols at key facilities and deploy police personnel from other regions to Shenzhen.

Shenzhen has imposed a citywide, round-the-clock ban on car horns since November 1, Taiwan's United Daily News reported. Those who violate the restriction face fines of up to 300 yuan, or around 60,000 South Korean won.

Traffic restrictions are also being enforced on major roads from November 17 to 19, with limits varying by time of day. Passenger cars registered outside the city face partial restrictions on entering Shenzhen. To ease the inconvenience, authorities, as per reports, have offered a 50 per cent reduction in subway and bus fares from Monday through November 20.