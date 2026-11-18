Robert Pattinson's name has been unveiled as the new James Bond! As we know, Amazon MGM now owns the creative rights to the franchise, and it has been revealed that Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and chairman, had a huge role in choosing who will be the next 007.

While Pattinson's name came as a shock to many, he was always a contender. However, no one saw him beating other actors who were considered stronger choices, especially given Bond's history of picking actors for the role. Ultimately, it was Robert who won the part.

Bezos also reportedly admitted that initially, they were slightly biased towards the fandom that Pattinson brings with him.

Jeff Bezos was “heavily involved” in choosing Bond

Pattinson should thank Jeff Bezos. The Amazon boss was heavily involved in the decision-making process to choose the next 007

Speaking at a press conference, the billionaire revealed that he worked alongside director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and the team of Amazon MGM to choose the man.

“We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos said at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference. “There were a big group initially, and we selected down to five finalists, and then we did real old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists.”

What reports were saying about the screen test going, Bezos added there was an elaborate test with each five finalists were giving three scenes to perform in the elaborate costumes on the movie sets.

“They were all amazing, but there was something special about Rob and his performances, and it was kind of immediately un-debated. Denis, the director was, we all sort of gravitated to him,” Bezos recalled.

Saying that he was initially biased for Pattinson, who has starred in a slew of movies, he did,''“By the way, initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he’s already so famous. We sort of thought, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious: He is James Bond.”

Pattinson was chosen over a list of five actors, whose names have not been officially revealed, but several reports say they included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult. The first two were leading the race, with Turner among the top choices.

Pattinson is the 7th James Bond and the first one after Amazon MGM took over the creative rights. Pattinson took the title from the actor Daniel Craig, who last played 007 in No Time to Die (2021).