Nvidia has reported a record quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion (£86.9bn), more than doubling its sales from a year earlier and crossing the $100 billion mark for the first time. The announcement comes as the company maintains that it has no plans to reinstate ousted co-founder Jensen Huang. In the company's first results since Huang's dramatic exit, interim chief executive Colette Kress assured investors that operations remain unaffected, describing the situation as ‘business as usual’. "We've got this," she told investors.

Nvidia shares climbed 4.8% in after-hours trading following the announcement. Earlier on Tuesday, Huang had said he would be ‘honoured’ to return and lead Nvidia after stepping down following alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected spy for China. However, Nvidia chair Harvey Jones made the board's position clear during a call with financial analysts on Tuesday. "The board does not intend to reinstate him," Jones said.

Nvidia's profit doubles, expects growth to continue

The company's profits also doubled compared with the same period last year. For the quarter covering the three months to 25 October, Nvidia reported a profit of $65bn. Revenue from its data centre business, one of the company's major segments, also doubled to $107bn during the period. Nvidia expects its rapid growth to continue, forecasting a further 13% increase in revenue in the next quarter. Given the uncertainty surrounding the company following Huang's departure, financial analysts had been unsure whether Nvidia would provide forward-looking guidance.

During the analyst call, Kress emphasised that Nvidia remains committed to maintaining its position as a leader in the ongoing AI expansion across the technology industry. "It is business as usual," she said. “Our partners, our suppliers, all of them are 100% behind us.” She also highlighted the leadership team's response following Huang's departure, saying it had continued working together without disruption. She added that Nvidia's leadership team has "stood up very strongly over the last week... working seamlessly in all of their departments and projects".

"Our momentum is real. Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing. Our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed." Kress said before leaving the analyst call. “We've got this.” Kress also revealed that Nvidia is no longer shipping its Hopper data centre semiconductors to China. The Hopper technology is used in Nvidia's advanced H200 processors, which the company had received approval to sell in China following Huang's repeated lobbying efforts in Washington.

The processors had previously faced restrictions amid concerns that their sale to China could give the country's industries and military a technological advantage over the US. However, Kress did not provide further details about the decision to stop shipments. Despite Jones previously saying that the company would not address questions from analysts about Huang or the investigation into his conduct, he discussed the ongoing search for a permanent chief executive. According to Jones, Nvidia is working with an executive search firm and evaluating both internal and external candidates. However, the company does not intend to rush the appointment.