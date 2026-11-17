Shraddha Kapoor showcases her Lavani skills in a song, Ji Ji Re Ji, from her upcoming film Eetha. Days after unveiling the trailer, the makers of Eetha have released the film’s first song, which gives a glimpse of one of the most dramatic episodes from the life of the legendary folk performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Shraddha plays the iconic performer in the film.



Eetha's first song Ji Ji Re Ji out



Ji Ji Re Ji depicts the real-life incident in which Vithabai continued performing despite being nine months pregnant. The song shows Shraddha’s character going into labour and delivering a baby backstage. Moments later, she is back on stage performing Lavani in a vibrant Nauvari saree as people around her grow concerned about her health. The performance takes a toll on her, and she eventually bleeds and faints.

Ji Ji Re Ji has been composed and produced by National Award-winning duo Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal. It has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Shraddha on suffering a muscle tear during shoot

Earlier, during the film’s trailer launch a few weeks back, Shraddha had revealed that she underwent extensive preparation to play the folk performer on screen. She also recalled sustaining an injury while dancing during the shoot.

"I met very interesting people. I went into a completely different world. There was also a mishap that happened while dancing on set. I had a muscle tear. But the team was so supportive. We had to stop the shoot because of his love and care; I could get back to shooting. So I had to understand Lavani; I had to practise a lot," she said.

About Eetha



Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Karishma Sharma and Utekar. Kshitij Patwardhan has written the screenplay, while Ajay–Atul have composed the music. Akash Agrawal is the cinematographer. The film draws inspiration from incidents documented in the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha.