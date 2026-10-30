/Eetha trailer: Shraddha Kapoor explores the life, struggles and legacy of Lavani legend Vithabai

One of 2026's much-awaited projects, Eetha, has taken a major step forward ahead of its theatrical release on December 4. Based on the life of legendary Maharashtra Lavani and Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the makers unveiled the trailer on October 30, offering a glimpse of Vithabai’s journey, played by Shraddha Kapoor.

Eetha trailer out

On Friday, Laxman Utekar and his team unveiled the trailer for Eetha, offering a glimpse into Vithabai's life story, marked by heartbreak, obstacles, and betrayals as she tries to make a name for herself.

The 3-minute and 2-second trailer opens with Shraddha as Vithabai Narayangaonkar, commanding the stage with a powerful Lavani performance as the audience cheers her on. The visuals then show Vithabai as a performer deeply connected to her art, refusing to let anything stand in the way of her passion.

It continued exploring her betrayal, hardships, and emotional turmoil, while also introducing Randeep Hooda as Anna Sawant Merchant. In the end, one standout moment comes when Shraddha's character teaches a lesson over a Nauvari saree, explaining that it is not just a piece of clothing but the ultimate symbol of pride for every Maharashtrian woman.

Eetha: Cast, plot and release date

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role as the legendary Maharashtra Lavani and Tamasha artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The film also features Randeep Hooda as Vithabai’s husband, Anna Sawant Merchant, along with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav and Anant Joshi in key roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film has music by Ajay-Atul.