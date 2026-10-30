/Iran says US ‘carrot-and-stick’ approach will not work as Tehran receives Vance’s letter amid push for talks

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Thursday (Oct 29) that the United States’ “carrot-and-stick approach” would not influence Tehran, reiterating that progress towards peace talks depended on the acceptance of Iran’s seven conditions.

“Iran’s conditions have been repeatedly and clearly stated to the mediators. The carrot-and-stick approach does not affect Iran,” Ghalibaf wrote on X. “Progress can only be achieved once Iran's seven conditions have been agreed upon.”

His remarks came after a report that mediators had warned Iran that US airstrikes could resume unless Tehran agreed to nuclear concessions. In return, Washington would reportedly lift some sanctions and its naval blockade of Iran.

Iran receives Vance’s letter amid push for talks

Amid efforts to revive negotiations, Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Fars reported on Thursday that Tehran had received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance but had yet to respond.

Tasnim reported that “Iran has received the letter but has not yet responded”, while Fars cited a source familiar with the matter for a similar account.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Vance had sent the letter to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei at the direction of President Donald Trump. The move was aimed at restarting negotiations and preventing further US strikes.

According to the newspaper, the letter and subsequent contacts between officials from the two countries focused on establishing a possible framework for negotiations rather than setting out specific terms for a peace agreement.

The diplomatic efforts come amid a war that began on February 28, when US-Israeli strikes on Iran killed former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders.

Iran says tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran’s armed forces said at least three oil tankers had caught fire after striking mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The claim came a day after the US military said it had cleared key routes through the waterway.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said three tankers had exploded and caught fire over the previous 24 hours while attempting to use what it described as an unauthorised southern route through the strait.