/Democrats release 53-page dossier on Trump's links with Epstein | Gravitas

Days ahead of the US midterm polls, the Epstein files continue to cast a long shadow on the upper echelons of power. This convicted sex offender's ties with politicians, academics and scientists have taken the world by a storm. In connection with this, Democrats have now demanded a probe against US President Donald Trump. Democrats in the US House Judiciary Committee released a 53-page report, reviving allegations of sexual misconduct made against Trump, who was once a close friend of Epstein.

In 2019, Epstein died in custody while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors. The report cited available evidence and witness testimony to claim that five women have directly accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's presence. According to Democrats, these incidents happened in New York and Palm Beach, between 1992 and 1997. They also said that many of the victims were closely tied to the modeling industry alleging that Trump may have been a co-conspirator in Epstein's conspiracy to traffic and abuse young women.

They accused the US Justice Department of a cover-up. But what is the basis of this allegation? According to the report, the US Justice Department has shut down investigations, even though some of these victims testified under oath. It also accused US Attorney General Todd Blanche of preventing Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell from discussing a survivor account which implicated Trump.

Now, Maxwell is the only person who has been convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. In wake of these allegations, Democrats called upon Todd Blanche to,

appoint an independent special counsel to investigate and prosecute Epstein's co-conspirators. They also urged the US Congress to use its legislative and oversight powers to end this alleged cover-up.

While Trump's name appears repeatedly in the Epstein files, he has consistently denied any wrongdoing. It is also worth stressing that he hasn't been charged with any criminal offences connected to the convicted sex offender. However, this remains a key issue for the Democrats.