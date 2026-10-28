/SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Protea opener Ackerman questions continuing play as SA lose advantage

South Africa were in a dominant position at the end of the first session on Day 1 (Oct 27) of the third and final Test of the series against Australia at Newlands, Cape Town, before it all went wrong. The hosts were bowled out for 329 after being 158/0 at lunch, leaving opener Marques Ackerman, who top-scored with 95 off 94 balls, questioning the decision to continue playing late in the evening. A total of 82.3 overs were bowled, and play ended right after South Africa were bowled out, with Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc taking 6/72. South Africa lost four wickets for 81 runs in the second session and remaining six wickets for 108 runs in the final session.

Opener Ackerman questions decision to continue play after SA let go of advantage

Speaking after the day's play, Ackerman, who gave South Africa a flying start with Aiden Markram (78) as the duo added 158 runs for the opening wicket, including 140 in the first session, said: "The second new ball swung more than the first one, probably because the sun was out, but when the clouds came over, it was dark and tricky out there with the second new ball. It's a pity we didn't come off for bad light, I think."

Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia, with South Africa losing its last four wickets for just two runs as it went from 327/6 to 329 all out in the space of 13 balls, late in the evening with the new ball.

Starc finds rhythm in otherwise poor tour

Starc had taken only six wickets in the previous two Tests, which is low by his standards, but he turned up the heat on Day 1 of the final Test. Talking after the day's play, Starc admitted to feeling like he was searching for something that wasn't there and said: "I was probably searching for a feeling that I probably didn't need to. If I just switched my brain off, I might be right."