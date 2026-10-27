/'Shove that ballroom up your a**': Trump heckled at Mississippi rally over White House ballroom renovations | WATCH

A protester interrupted President Donald Trump during a rally in Mississippi, shouting, ‘shove that ballroom up your a**!’ in an angry protest against his controversial White House renovations. As Trump travels across the country to rally support for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections, his public appearances have faced repeated interruptions from protesters, including in traditionally Republican strongholds. The pattern continued Monday when Trump visited Corinth, Mississippi.

Speaking in a notably hoarse voice, Trump was discussing Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) when the incident occurred. He told the crowd, “At the last, in the last short period of time, we took in over a million jobs. Over a million jobs! I say, ‘I can’t help Cindy Hyde-Smith any better than that.’ I don’t have to stay up here any longer, and what I’ve been doing in the past is walking off the stage to the consternation — ”

As Trump continued his remarks, the protester could be heard interrupting him. The president attempted to carry on, saying, “To the consternation of the people that protect us.” The heckler then shouted, “Shove that ballroom up your a**!” prompting boos from the crowd. Trump responded to the protester by saying, “Oh, go home!” before repeating, “Go home. Go home.”

Watch the video here