/US midterms 2026: Democrat Annie Andrews gains bipartisan backing against Trump's pick Darline Graham in South Carolina Senate race

Two former South Carolina governors, one Democrat and one Republican, jointly endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews on Monday in a rare bipartisan move as she faces Trump-backed Republican Senator Darline Graham in an unexpectedly competitive race. In a video endorsement, David Beasley, who served as governor from 1995 to 1999 and later became a Republican, and Jim Hodges, the Democrat who succeeded him, said that ‘this country is too divided and the political rhetoric has gotten way, way out of hand.’

Beasley, a former chairman of the Republican Governors Association, praised Andrews' approach to leadership, saying that “Annie understands that leadership isn’t about making people angrier. Well, it’s about making things better.” He recently published an opinion piece criticising the direction of the Republican Party under President Trump, describing it as ‘not the party that I knew, and it is not the party that I consider myself a member of.’

Watch the video here posted by David Beasley and Jim Hodges endorsing Annie Andrews

Ex-Republicans back Dems in competitive Senate races

South Carolina is not the only heavily Republican state where prominent former Republican officials have crossed party lines to support Democratic candidates in competitive Senate contests. In Kansas, two former Republican governors have endorsed Democrat Adam Hamilton against Republican incumbent Senator Roger Marshall. In Texas, members of the Bush family dynasty are supporting Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.

Graham faces campaign challenges

Graham was appointed in July to replace her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, following his death. During the campaign, she has faced questions about her readiness for the position. In one debate, she acknowledged that she was not that informed on national security. Trump, who was close to her brother, encouraged Graham to run and has endorsed her candidacy. However, she has struggled to raise campaign funds, with Andrews raising substantially more money. Graham has also faced scepticism from conservatives within her own party.

Andrews faces an uphill battle in Republican stronghold