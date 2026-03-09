/Boys, aged 10 and 12, rape 9-year-old in UP’s Hathras, lure her with berries

In a shocking incident in India's Uttar Pradesh, two boys, aged 10 and 12, allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl in Hathras district on Friday (March 6). The survivor, who is a class 4 student, reportedly had gone to a forest near her village to collect fodder. The two boys allegedly lured her using berries and took her to a field of wheat.
As per the police report, based on the testimony of the survivor's mother, “Once inside the field, the 10-year-old boy allegedly held the girl down while the 12-year-old raped her,” PTI reported. Police said that the survivor and both the accused are minors and are from the same village. A probe has been launched into the case, and both the accused have been detained.
When the child returned to her home, she narrated the ordeal to her family. The family lodged a complaint with the cops at the Sikandra Rau police station. “A case has been registered against the two named juveniles under BNS section 70-1 and 5/6 of the POCSO Act. The girl has undergone a medical examination,” the station house officer said, according to TOI.
Also read: ‘You’re going to work your a** off’: Uber CEO on work-life balance, expects employees to reply emails on weekends
Trending Stories
In a similar incident, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on Friday (March 6). The boy allegedly took the child to the fields and raped her, the police said. As the news spread, a crowd gathered and vandalised the house of the accused.