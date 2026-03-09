/Boys, aged 10 and 12, rape 9-year-old in UP’s Hathras, lure her with berries

In a shocking incident in India's Uttar Pradesh, two boys, aged 10 and 12, allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl in Hathras district on Friday (March 6). The survivor, who is a class 4 student, reportedly had gone to a forest near her village to collect fodder. The two boys allegedly lured her using berries and took her to a field of wheat.

As per the police report, based on the testimony of the survivor's mother, “Once inside the field, the 10-year-old boy allegedly held the girl down while the 12-year-old raped her,” PTI reported. Police said that the survivor and both the accused are minors and are from the same village. A probe has been launched into the case, and both the accused have been detained.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When the child returned to her home, she narrated the ordeal to her family. The family lodged a complaint with the cops at the Sikandra Rau police station. “A case has been registered against the two named juveniles under BNS section 70-1 and 5/6 of the POCSO Act. The girl has undergone a medical examination,” the station house officer said, according to TOI.