/‘Today, Iran will be hit very hard’: Trump warns, says Pezeshkian apologised because Tehran’s ‘being beaten to HELL’

After the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an apology to the neighbouring Gulf states for the recent attack on Saturday (March 7), US President Donald Trump said that the apology came only because of American and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic. Via a post on social media platform Truth Social, the American president said, "Iran, which is being beaten to HELL, has apologised and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attacks.

“They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, “Thank you, President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!” Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!" he further wrote.

The American president also threatened Iran, saying that it will be "hit very hard" on Saturday (March 7). "Today, Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behaviour, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting until this moment in time," he wrote.

‘I apologise...’

Earlier today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries, the eighth day of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel, for attacks that had targeted their territories. In remarks broadcast on Iranian state television, Pezeshkian said he was sorry “to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran” and assured that Tehran would not strike any neighbouring state unless it was first attacked from their soil.

The Iranian president also rejected US President Donald Trump’s warning demanding Iran’s “unconditional surrender”. Pezeshkian insisted that Iran’s adversaries “must take their wish for the unconditional surrender of the Iranian people to their graves”.