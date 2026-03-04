/What are cluster warhead missiles? Israel accuses Iran of targeting civilians on purpose using specific munition

Google Preferred
Published: Mar 04, 2026, 22:23 IST | Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 22:23 IST
Representative image Photograph: (X/@IsraelMFA)

Story highlights

Cluster warhead missiles burst mid-air, scattering bomblets over wide areas. They are controversial due to civilian risk, lack of precision, and unexploded submunitions that can remain deadly long after conflict ends.

Amid the escalated military tensions between Israel and Iran, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has alleged that the Iranian regime has been targeting civilians "on purpose". The ministry posted on the social media platform X on Wednesday (March 4) and said, "Iran is using cluster warhead missiles that explode mid-air and scatter explosives across a wide area." The post added that the weapons are not designed for precision. "The Iranian regime is using them to kill as many civilians as possible," it added.

What are cluster warhead missiles?

A cluster warhead missile is a type of munition that splits in mid-air and releases multiple smaller explosive submunitions over a wide area. That’s why it's often described as exploding high above the ground and “scattering explosives.”

How does this missile work?

The missile bursts and the warhead opens in mid-air at a predetermined altitude. Instead of a big explosion, the warhead releases many smaller bombs (called submunitions or bomblets). The bomblets fall over a large radius (reports cite around 8 km from the burst point). Each submunition has its own explosive charge and impact fuse, designed to detonate when it hits the ground.

Why is the warhead controversial?

Wide area: Cluster warheads do not aim at a single point target. By design, they disperse submunitions over a large area, which makes them unsuitable for precision strikes. That’s why they’re often described as “not designed for precision.”

High risk to civilians: Because the bomblets land across a wide zone, if that zone includes populated areas (cities, towns, villages), there is a high probability that civilians will be hit. That’s why human rights groups and some governments have condemned their use in or near cities — the pattern of explosion is unpredictable relative to population distribution.

Unexploded ordnance: A major danger with cluster munitions is that many submunitions fail to detonate on impact and remain live. These “duds” can pose lethal hazards long after the conflict ends, similar to landmines.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

