/‘If Israel attacks Iran’s embassy, all its embassies will be legitimate targets’: Iranian armed forces

Amid escalated military tensions between Israel and Iran, the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi threatened Israel on Wednesday (March 4), saying that if the country decides to attack the Iranian embassy in Beirut, then all Israeli embassies around the world would become the target of Tehran, Tasnim News reported.

"Israel has threatened to target the Iranian embassy in Lebanon. If Israel attacks Iran’s embassy, all of this regime’s embassies will be legitimate targets," Shekarchi said. The brigadier general further said that Israel has no limits in its military actions and claimed that even with its relevant bellicose capacity, the Islamic Republic has so far "respected" international law rules.

Shekarchi was further quoted as saying, "Apart from the United States and Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran has neither conflict nor hostility with other countries of the world and conducts its relations on the basis of engagement."

He added that Israel targeting Iran's embassy in Lebanon would be a crime. This would give the Iranian Armed Forces a "legitimate" reason to carry out a reciprocal action, he said, Tasnim reported. "Tehran is determined to bring the Zionist regime and its supporter, the United States, to their knees, and will in no way retreat from this path," he further said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had completed a large-scale operation against a major military compound in Iran. It housed the headquarters of several branches of the country’s security apparatus, the IDF said.

The statement released on Wednesday (March 4) on X said, "The Israel Defense Forces have concluded a large-scale operation against a major military complex belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime, which included the headquarters and forces of all components of the security apparatus."