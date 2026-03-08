The announcement of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025 final results on Friday (March 6) should have been a moment of celebration for successful candidates across the country. Instead, it has triggered an unusual and widely discussed controversy after two women with the same name, Akanksha Singh, claimed Rank 301 in the merit list.

Shortly after the results were published, reports surfaced that two candidates, Akanksha Singh, were celebrating the same rank. One claimant is reportedly from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, while the other is from Arrah, Bihar. What has made the situation particularly confusing is that both candidates are claiming the same roll number, 0856794, listed against Rank 301 in the UPSC result.

The controversy intensified when one of the candidates, Akanksha Singh from Varanasi, shared documents on social media to support her claim. She posted copies of her UPSC admit card and interview call letter, stating that the roll number on those documents matches the one mentioned in the official result list. This evidence has led many social media users to consider her claim more credible.

However, celebrations had already begun in Arrah, Bihar, where the other Akanksha Singh’s family expressed pride in her success. According to reports, she has also spoken publicly about achieving the rank through hard work and has even shared her ambition to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The issue had spread widely across social media platforms, with users debating how two candidates could claim the same rank and roll number in such a prestigious national examination. As of now, the UPSC has not issued any official clarification regarding the matter.