/Maharashtra: Pune Shuts 20 Gas Crematorium Furnaces to Prioritise Household LPG

Mumbai: In a precautionary move aimed at protecting the supply of cooking gas for households, authorities inPunehave temporarily shut down several gas-based crematorium furnaces. The decision was taken by thePune Municipal Corporationafter concerns were raised about potential disruptions in LPG availability due to ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting global energy supplies. According to civic officials, around 20 gas crematorium furnaces across the city have been temporarily taken out of operation. These facilities typically rely on LPG to run their furnaces, which offer a relatively cleaner and faster alternative to traditional wood-based cremations.

Officials said the step was taken following guidance from theMinistry of Petroleum and Natural Gasto prioritise domestic LPG consumption. With uncertainty surrounding global supply chains, authorities are taking preventive measures to ensure that households do not face shortages of cooking gas.

India imports a significant portion of its LPG requirement, with a large share coming from countries in West Asia. Any disruption in the region can affect shipments and create pressure on domestic supplies. Given this situation, policymakers are prioritising essential domestic consumption over other uses of LPG.

Despite the shutdown of gas furnaces, civic authorities have assured residents that cremation services in the city will continue without disruption. Electric crematoriums and traditional wood-based cremation facilities equipped with pollution-control systems will remain operational.

One of the city’s major cremation facilities, theVaikunth Crematorium, has already stopped using its gas furnaces. However, its electric cremation units are still functioning and will continue to handle cremations.

Officials from the municipal corporation said the shutdown is a temporary measure and will be reviewed depending on the LPG supply situation in the coming weeks. If the supply stabilises, gas-based crematorium furnaces may resume operations.

Civic authorities have also urged residents not to panic, emphasising that adequate arrangements are in place to ensure that funeral services continue smoothly. The move, they said, is part of a broader effort to manage resources carefully during a period of global energy uncertainty.