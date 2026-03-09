/Turkey to deploy 6 F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus amid Iran war. Details inside

As the Iran war escalated and spread to West Asia, Turkey is expected to deploy at least six F-16 fighter jets to northern Cyprus on Monday (March 9). The step is aimed at bolstering the Turkish community in that area.

The broadcaster NTV cited a civil aviation official from the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. This came after last week, when two missiles were launched by Iran towards Cyprus. The British Defence Minister, John Healey, told the BBC that the country may not have been the "necessarily" intended target.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post reported that the missiles were intended to reach Cyprus, but fell short and landed in the water. Healey further revealed that 300 British troops had been stationed near the US military base Iran struck in Bahrain, with some of the soldiers being "several hundred yards away."

32 injured in Bahrain attack

At least 32 people were reported injured after an Iranian drone attack hit the city of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain’s official news agency reported. The report cited Bahrain’s Health Ministry and said that four among the injured were in critical condition. It was also reported that children are among the injured and require surgery.

US could escalate Iran war

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told CBS News, "We're willing to go as far as we need to in order to be successful. There’ll be a point where they’ll have no choice but to surrender.”