/After a 'no new wars' campaign, Donald Trump ordered strikes on 8 countries in just 2 years

Donald Trump has ordered attacks or issued terrifying ultimatums to at least eight countries in just two years of his tenure as US president. A cover of the TIME magazine is going viral for being a depiction of his brutal actions in foreign countries, some of which had never been attacked before. The cover of the upcoming issue of the magazine accompanies the feature story “Trump's War” and talks about how his MAGA slogan has extended to his foreign policy. The picture shows eight red MAGA caps, but with the names of eight countries, including Iran, Venezuela, Nigeria, Iraq and Syria. The report says that Trump has ordered more individual airstrikes in just 2025 than the past presidents did over four years. The other three countries named on the illustration of the caps include Yemen, Ecuador and Somalia. In his second term as president, Trump has authorised attacks in eight nations.

Donald Trump's military action against foreign countries

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This includes airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen and joint military operations in Ecuador in the name of hitting "designated terrorist organisations". His biggest operation in 2025 came against Venezuela when he captured President Nicolas Maduro. He ordered Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025, as part of which Iran’s most critical nuclear sites - Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan - were targeted. On February 28, the US, together with Israel, launched attacks on Iran once again, this time killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump's policies have also targeted Somali immigrants, while the US conducted at least 111 airstrikes in Somalia.

He also ordered aerial and naval strikes against Houthi radar systems, air defences, and launch sites in Yemen. In Syria, he authorised massive airstrikes comprising over 100 munitions in the first wave alone, targeting ISIS infrastructure. On December 25 and 26, 2025, the US military launched heavy airstrikes in northwest Nigeria, specifically targeting Sokoto State. Trump also authorised "selective military operations" against Iran-aligned militias within Iraq.

Trump's ‘no new wars’ promise

The cover and the article are based on the premise that Trump based his presidential campaign on the promise of “no new wars” and then completely went against it. The TIME cover captures this duality. Meanwhile, the cover has been interpreted in a diametrically opposite manner by his followers and those against his actions. While MAGA supporters see it as a celebration of his accomplishments, others see his interference in eight foreign nations. A user wrote, "Trump delivers. Like him or not, you can’t say this about many other Presidents before him. Kudos to Trump." Another stated, "I love all of the MAGA Cult members who think TIME is praising him here."