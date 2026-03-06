/Israel tricked Iran into believing IDF was on holiday. Then missiles from space killed Khamenei

Israel fooled Iran into believing that it was safe for their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to leave his safe house and visit the palace for a meeting with his senior officials before they rained down a barrage of missiles, which killed him. These included Blue Sparrows, which travel to the edge of space before hitting their targets. Israel deployed a deceptive tactic in Tel Aviv to give Tehran a false sense of security. The Israel Defense Forces knew that if Iran spotted a build-up of activity around its central military complex in Tel Aviv, it would be alerted that a major operation was in the works. The idea was to take Khamenei and other officials by surprise. So they hatched a plan. Israeli leaders gave the impression that they were taking the week off for Shabbat celebrations. The military said, "On the Friday of the attack, the IDF deliberately gave the impression that the military was shutting down for the weekend. We released photos and information suggesting that IDF personnel and top leadership were going home for Shabbat dinner."

Blue Sparrow missiles went to space and shot back at Khamenei

High-ranking officials ensured that Iran saw them leaving the premises and returning to their homes. However, soon after, they returned to the headquarters in disguise. They initiated the operation just as Khamenei came to the palace for a meeting. Israeli jets took off at 7:30 am Iran time and got into position. At 9.40 am, they launched Blue Sparrow missiles, 30 of which struck the Ayatollah's compound. Detecting and intercepting these missiles made in Israel is extremely hard since they leave Earth's atmosphere, enter space and then return to strike the target. These missiles are inspired by the USSR Scud missiles and the Iranian Shahab-3 missiles.

Israel hacked cameras in Tehran to check guard movement

Additionally, the IDF interfered with more than a dozen mobile phone towers near Pasteur Street to make the phones appear busy to prevent Khamenei's security from receiving warnings of the strike. Earlier reports stated that Israel also had access to all the cameras in Tehran that the regime uses to spy on its own population. They used them to track the movement of his bodyguards. The information was transmitted back to Tel Aviv and southern Israel and used by Mossad to determine each of their address, schedules and who they were assigned to guard.

One angle allowed them to see where these guards parked their personal cars when arriving at Khamenei's compound. "We knew Tehran like we know Jerusalem," the Financial Times reported, citing an Israeli intelligence official. All this data, combined with Israeli AI tools and algorithms, helped Israel trace Khamenei's exact location, ultimately leading to his end.

