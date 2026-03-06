/Iran war could go on till September, report suggests, just like Nostradamus prophesied - 'Seven months great war'

The United States is reportedly preparing to fight the Iran war till September, a timeline that aligns with Nostradamus' seven-month war prophecy. According to Politico, the Pentagon has increased the number of intelligence officers at its Florida headquarters to support operations in Iran for at least 100 days, which could even stretch to September. Earlier, President Donald Trump had said that the war in Iran would last for four to five weeks. However, the military is apparently working with a longer timeline in mind as the conflict spirals and spreads to Gulf countries. On Saturday (February 28), Israel and the US launched an attack on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and even Azerbaijan. It has been targeting US bases in these countries, triggering concerns that the war could spread to a wider region.

Nostradamus predicted a seven-month war



French psychic Nostradamus had warned in his book Les Propheties, which was published in 1555, of a seven-month war. "Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail," a passage reads. If the war goes on till September, his prophecy would come true, as the world would witness a seven-month war, just like he predicted.

Iran war has been termed illegal



Trump's aggression against Iran has been termed illegal since he went ahead with the attacks without Congress's approval. On Wednesday, a legislation known as war powers resolution was put to a vote, offering an opportunity to demand congressional approval before further attacks on Iran. However, Senate Republicans voted it down by a 47-53 vote tally. “Do you stand with the American people who are exhausted with forever wars in the Middle East or stand with Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth as they bumble us headfirst into another war?” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote.



The Iran war will cost the US a bomb, with reports suggesting that $5 billion of taxpayer money went down the drain within the first three days. Considering that the Pentagon sees the crisis continuing till September, the costs could add up to $100 billion to $180 billion. Representative Joe Morelle, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, had warned that each day the Iran war goes on, the US's pockets will get lighter by $1 billion. The US is also holding midterm elections this year to decide who controls Congress. Republicans are in a majority in both the Senate and ​the House of Representatives, but only by a whisker. If the Iran war continues till September, it might not augur well for the Republicans, as the American population would not be happy that the government is spending its money on another war.