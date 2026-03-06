/Astrologer who accurately predicted timing of Middle East crisis, warns of 'volatile energies' in India and Pakistan

As war ravages the Middle East, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis refuses to end, people are urgently looking up psychic prophecies and doomsday warnings that were made centuries ago. Modern-day astrologers have also jumped in, predicting by looking at the stars which region could witness the next catastrophe. A travel astrologer warned travellers going to the Middle East two days before the Iran war started to avoid the trip if possible for the week. “Middle East is a hotbed for uncertainty this week - those travelling to UAE, Oman and Iran especially - please be careful!” she wrote last week, along with a video. As the Iran war ravages the Middle East, clips of her forecast have started circulating online, and people are shocked by the accuracy. However, what is catching the eye most is her latest warning about Central Asia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India. Natalia, a self-described expert in astrocartography and locational astrology, has warned that the planetary alignments suggest heightened tensions in parts of Central and South Asia later this year.

Astrologer predicts volatile period for Central Asia

Natalia cites two planets - Mars and Uranus - as being the problem. She says in the video that the planets will form a "square" in early December, creating volatility. However, before that, the same conjunction will move slightly east and create problems in "Central Asia". She says in the video, "So around the 4th of July, Mars and Uranus—our favourite duo, which just caused a lot of havoc here—they’re going to move slightly to the east. So the energies during a conjunction are going to be quite similar, like very volatile, and it’s going to hit Central Asia." She tells people to be careful while travelling through “India, Pakistan and Afghanistan” around these dates.

It won't end in July, and in December, Mars and Uranus will once again create tensions in the region. “And then on the 5th of December this year, we are going to have another Mars and Uranus square," she says, adding that things could heat up "near Karachi, Pakistan, and Afghanistan." She cites the current violence that has shrouded the region, with Pakistan and Afghanistan engaged in a conflict. "All I’m saying is it’s going to culminate around this date." The two dates she specifies are July 4, 2026 - when a Mars–Uranus conjunction passes through Uzbekistan and areas west of Karachi and Kabul - and December 5, 2026 - when the same conjunction affects "Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Muscat (Oman), Afghanistan and Pakistan, maybe India too."

Natalia further states that conflicts in this region may already have begun, and that these dates indicate their peak periods. She added that the military might not just fight the war, but since “Uranus will be in Gemini", it could lean towards "more technology or information-based conflicts."