/Baba Vanga's World War 3 and Nostradamus' 7-month global war prophecies return amid Iran-US conflict

Baba Vanga and World War 3: The blind Bulgarian mystic predicted a major global conflict in 2026. The Iran-US conflict is being seen as the war she foresaw, with believers sure that once again Baba Vanga made a correct prediction.
The Middle East is burning after Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Iran. Tehran retaliated by carrying out strikes against the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The latest conflict has renewed fears that this could be the beginning of World War 3. Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga had apparently warned that the year 2026 could witness a global war.
The bling psychic saw visions in her dreams which became the basis of the prophecies attributed to her. One of them is believed to be about a war that will start in the east and spread to the West. The Middle East is in the grips of a major conflict that could witness more upheavals. With Iran-Israel-US locked in a conflict, people can't help but wonder whether Baba Vanga's prophecy could be coming true.
United States President Donald Trump ordered the strikes on Iran. The "West" is divided into two camps following the joint military strikes on the Iranian regime. While the US calls it a necessary preemptive measure, many European allies are concerned that the lack of coordination poses the risk of a wider regional war.
Some of Baba Vanga's followers believe that the mystic also talked about a war that would start in Europe and lead to a significant decline in the population. Trump has said that the Iran-US conflict could last at least four weeks. This could lead to other countries getting involved, especially since Iran is also attacking countries that house US military bases.
French psychic Nostradamus is also said to have predicted a great war in the year 2026. One of the passages from his book reads, "Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail." This prophecy is also being linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. If the current situation explodes, it could continue for months.
Baba Vanga's other prophecies for 2026 include a shift in world dynamics owing to a major world conflict. She reportedly foresaw the rise of Vladimir Putin as a world leader after the West collapses. We still have the Ukraine war that refuses to end, with Israel and Gaza also involved in a military and political conflict.
Nostradamus also wrote, "The great swarm of bees will arise… by night the ambush…" This prophecy has been linked to Trump and Putin, hinting that the two will register major wins in 2026. However, another prophecy is about a new world leader. "Shadows will fall, but the man of light will rise. And the stars will guide those who look within," he wrote.