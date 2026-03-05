/China 'Nostradamus' called Trump's win and the Iran war. He knows what's next

Chinese professor Xueqin Jiang hosts a popular YouTube channel, Predictive History, where he analyses past world events to predict the future geopolitical scene. He said in a 2024 lecture that Trump would return as president and fight a war with Iran. He also said the US would lose.
A Chinese professor has made such an accurate geopolitical forecast about Donald Trump that people are now calling him "China's Nostradamus". He made three predictions about the US president, and two of them have already come true. Xueqin Jiang, host of a popular YouTube channel Predictive History, says that the US will lose the Iran war.
The Chinese-Canadian educator said in an online lecture in 2024 that Trump would return as the president of the United States and that he would start a war with Iran. Since both these things have happened, people cannot help but wonder whether his third prophecy - that the United States would lose the war against Iran.
He is not a psychic but an educator who bases his forecasts on recurring patterns in history, geopolitical incentives and game theory. He graduated from Yale College and teaches philosophy and history in Beijing. Jiang's YouTube project "Predictive History" has a huge following. He analyses historical patterns to predict future world events.
The lecture from May 2024 shows Jiang saying that if Trump returns to power, he would be forced to confront Iran due to geopolitical pressures. He argues that a second Trump term would lead to a military confrontation with Iran, which would end badly for the US. He based his analysis of a loss for Trump on a military expedition that took place from 415–413 BC.
The Sicilian Expedition saw Athens launch a large military campaign against Sparta during the Peloponnesian War. The Athenian forces faced a terrible defeat, which translated into a massive shift for Athens. He says in the lecture that Iran's geography would work to its advantage, with its mountainous terrain and the strong domestic resistance turning the tide in its favour.
Jiang also talked about the war on 'Breaking Points', a news and opinion series, saying that Iran had been preparing for this situation for 20 years and has "many more advantages over the United States." He added that "it's a war of attrition between the United States and Iran" and the latter has had "many practice runs". In his latest lecture, he said the war will go on for a long time and will change the world.
He described last year's 12-day war as a practice run, which offered Tehran an insight into the "strike capacities of both the Israelis and the Americans". So Iran has been preparing for eight months for this new attack, he added. Besides, Iran's proxies - the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas - are well aware of the American mentality and have a pretty good strategy "to weaken and ultimately destroy the American empire".