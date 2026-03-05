/People think THIS Nostradamus prophecy is linked to suicide drones being used in US-Iran war

The Middle East crisis has once again brought to the fore prophecies made by several mystics about the jarring world situation. Nostradamus, the French psychic who is said to have predicted major world events like 9/11 and Princess Diana's death, talked about a "swarm of bees" in his book "Les Propheties", written in 1555. Those who believe in his prophecies say that this prediction is linked to the Iran war, where the "swarm of bees" refers to the drones playing an active role in the Middle East conflict. The passage named Quatrain I:26 reads, "The great swarm of bees will arise… by night the ambush…". It remained vague till before the war between the US, Israel and Iran started. Earlier, his followers linked the prophecy to the growth of world leaders, like Putin and Trump. But seeing how deadly drones are being used in the conflict, the bees seem to be a reference to the unmanned vehicles. Further, these are one-way drones, which detonate after they striking, similar to honeybees who die after stinging.

Drone attacks in the Iran-US war

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US is using drones that are part of Task Force Scorpion, America's first Kamikaze drone unit. Each drone costs $35,000 and is a rip-off of the Iranian Shahed drones. United States Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement that they have been using "countless one-way attack drones". The US had been watching the Shahed drones for years, and over the years, worked on the technology and "made it better" to develop their own loitering drones. The Shahed and Task Force Scorpion drones are suicide drones equipped with a warhead. They linger over the site, set their target and then crash into them. Their cost makes them an effective tool for wreaking destruction before fighter jets can go in for the kill.

How long could the Iran war last?

Nostradamus also talked about a long war, which his followers think is about the current conflict. "Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail," the psychic wrote in his book. Iran has been hitting US bases in several Gulf countries, such as the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Canada hinted on Thursday that the country could join the war against Iran. Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he couldn’t rule out military participation in the Middle East crisis. "One can never categorically rule out participation. We will stand by our allies,” he said at a conference with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in Canberra.

