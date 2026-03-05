Google Preferred
Kurdish fighters launch ground offensive in Iran? Reports surface after call between Iranian FM and Iraqi Kurds leader

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 08:30 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 08:30 IST
Iraqi Kurds Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iraqi Kurdish President and Iran’s Foreign Minister discussed cooperation as reports claim CIA-backed support for Iranian Kurdish fighters. Hundreds of Kurdish forces have reportedly begun ground operations near the Iran-Iraq border, amid speculation Donald Trump may back anti-regime groups.

Amid reports that the US may consider supporting Kurdish forces against Tehran, a new report on Thursday (Mar 5) claimed that hundreds of Kurdish fighters have begun ground activity in areas near the Iraq-Iran border. This comes even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Iraq amid reports of CIA's help to the group. The two pledged “cooperation” against "terrorist activity" along the shared border. Kurdish leader extended condolences to Araghchi on the demise of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, reports of ground offensive by Kurdish fighters surfaced soon after the call.

What reports say about Kurdish forces on ground?

According to a report on The Jerusalem Post, Israeli and American officials confirmed that Kurdish forces have launched offensive on ground near the Iraqi border. The report claimed, quoting sources, that the strategy concept behind the activity is that fighting along the border areas would force the Iranian regime to divert military and security resources there, which in turn would make it easier for Israeli and American forces to attack Iranian cities. Moreover, the report claimed that there has been contacts and discussions between US President Donald Trump and Kurdish leaders in Iraq about possibility of attack in certain areas by Kurdish forces that would destabilize the Iranian regime. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from any Israeli, American or Iranian authority.

What was the conversation between Iran FM and Kurdish leader?

Iraqi Kurdish leader and Iranian foreign minister spoke after reports of CIA arming Iranian Kurds. "During the conversation, Bafel Talabani expressed his condolences and sympathy over the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and all those killed in the American-Zionist crime," the ministry said in a statement. The statement added that Araghchi also referred to "terrorist movements" along the shared border and stressed the need to strengthen cooperation to safeguard border security in line with bilateral security understandings.

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

