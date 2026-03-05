Kurdish fighters launch ground offensive in Iran? Reports surface after call between Iranian FM and Iraqi Kurds leader

Amid reports that the US may consider supporting Kurdish forces against Tehran, a new report on Thursday (Mar 5) claimed that hundreds of Kurdish fighters have begun ground activity in areas near the Iraq-Iran border. This comes even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Iraq amid reports of CIA's help to the group. The two pledged “cooperation” against "terrorist activity" along the shared border. Kurdish leader extended condolences to Araghchi on the demise of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, reports of ground offensive by Kurdish fighters surfaced soon after the call.

What reports say about Kurdish forces on ground?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a report on The Jerusalem Post, Israeli and American officials confirmed that Kurdish forces have launched offensive on ground near the Iraqi border. The report claimed, quoting sources, that the strategy concept behind the activity is that fighting along the border areas would force the Iranian regime to divert military and security resources there, which in turn would make it easier for Israeli and American forces to attack Iranian cities. Moreover, the report claimed that there has been contacts and discussions between US President Donald Trump and Kurdish leaders in Iraq about possibility of attack in certain areas by Kurdish forces that would destabilize the Iranian regime. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from any Israeli, American or Iranian authority.

What was the conversation between Iran FM and Kurdish leader?