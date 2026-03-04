Conflicting statements from time to time has fueled speculations about US intentions and objective from the war. Trump's remark is not in line with what his Secretary of State said just a day ago, while Rubio backtracking from his earlier stance. The confusion over why the US administration does not have a clear-cut explanation for its decision to attack Iran increases and only provides weightage to Iran's accusations that the US is fighting Israel's war in the region.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.