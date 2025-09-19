/List of Baba Vanga prophecies for 2026 - World War, alien contact and more

Baba Vanga is said to have made several predictions for the year 2026. The world can see a global war, man-made disasters, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the new year. Alien contact is also one of her many prophecies.
A new year is fast approaching, and the world seems to have turned into an even more scary place. There is violence, wars, innocent lives have been lost, climate change is threatening the world, and an alien comet is also causing fear. Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic, is said to have made some shocking predictions for the year 2026. Here are her prophecies for the world in the new year.
The world looks extremely unstable right now. Her followers say that Baba Vanga foresaw a changing world in the year 2026. A major war could be brewing that will change world dynamics. Technology could threaten human existence and take over the world. More natural disasters could occur, thanks to the changing climate. And again, talk about alien life reaching out to humans is one of her most fascinating and most debated predictions.
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to grip the world, as all efforts to end it have failed. There are several more conflicts, such as Israel's tensions with several countries that have gone beyond Gaza. The increasing tensions among countries can contribute to a bigger conflict in 2026.
According to the mystic, a war will start in the east and spread to the West. The West will collapse, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will rise as a world leader. Putin is predicted to become a powerful figure and emerge as the "lord of the world". Meanwhile, Israel's conflict has also spread far and wide, moving beyond Palestine. In the year 2026, all such conflicts might culminate in triggering World War III.
The Bulgarian mystic is also said to have predicted aliens reaching out to humans in 2026. She had also predicted something similar for 2025, saying that extraterrestrial life would come to Earth during a major sporting event. For 2026, Baba Vanga has predicted that a large spacecraft will arrive on Earth in November 2026. This, she said, would be the first official contact between Earthlings and aliens.
Climate change will wreak havoc on the world in 2026, according to Baba Vanga. There will be more earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Her followers claim that natural disasters will alter 7% to 8% of the landmass on Earth. This will devastate ecosystems and shake the world.
Baba Vanga is said to have predicted the rise of Artificial Intelligence in 2026 to such levels that it will start controlling humans. It will take over several jobs, affect personal relationships and everything, down to basic routines, will be affected by AI. Nostradamus, a French astrologer best known for his book, Les Propheties, is also said to have made similarly scary predictions about technology. He wrote that AI will take over the world in 2026.