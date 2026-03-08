/'Could not care less': Trump replies to Khamenei’s top advisor's threat amid Iran war

The war between the US and Iran has entered an even more volatile phase, marked by sharp rhetoric and escalating political stakes. A fresh exchange of words between US President Donald Trump and Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani illustrates just how tense the situation has become following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed on February 28, the first day of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US–Israel alliance. His death marked a historic moment for the Islamic Republic, triggering political upheaval within the country and igniting calls for revenge from its leadership. Among the loudest voices has been Larijani, who vowed that Iran would “relentlessly avenge the blood of our Leader and our people.” In a message posted on social media platform X, he warned that Trump would “pay the price” for the strikes that killed Khamenei.

“Trump got a taste of what happened in Venezuela and liked it, thinking he could quickly do the same in Iran. Now he’s stuck,” Larijani said. He added, “We will not leave him alone. He must pay the price for what he did. He killed our leader and martyred more than 1,000 of our people. This is not a simple matter.”

What did Trump say in response?