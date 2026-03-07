/‘You’re going to work your a** off’: Uber CEO on work-life balance, expects employees to reply emails on weekends

For many employees, weekends are meant for rest. But at ride-hailing giant Uber, the boundary between weekdays and weekends can be less defined. The company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, recently spoke about the company’s intense work culture and the expectations that come with it. During an appearance on the podcast The Diary of a CEO, hosted by Steven Bartlett, Khosrowshahi revealed that he often communicates with his team on weekends. For him, sending emails on a Saturday is simply part of staying engaged with work. However, if those messages go unanswered, he tends to follow up the next day to check in.

Khosrowshahi said that when he does not receive a response to a Saturday email, he sometimes sends another message on Sunday containing only a question mark. The follow-up is meant to prompt a reply and understand why there was no response from the team.

A workplace that expects commitment

The Uber chief also spoke openly about the level of dedication expected from employees. According to him, anyone joining the company should be prepared for a demanding environment where high performance is the norm. He explained that the company does not hesitate to give direct feedback if someone’s work falls short of expectations. “At Uber, it’s different. You come to Uber, you’re going to work your ass off. We’re going to be really demanding. If you’re not performing, we’re going to let you know. And if you don’t fix it, we’re going to push you out,” he said.

Khosrowshahi added that employees who fail to improve after such feedback may eventually be pushed out of the organisation. In his view, the company prioritises accountability and results.

Hard work with meaningful opportunities