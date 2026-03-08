/From Khamenei’s bunker to 5 oil sites - List of targets struck by Israel since Iran war began

The ongoing war between Israel and Iran has entered a far more volatile stage, with Israel announcing a major expansion of its military campaign across Iranian territory. As the conflict moved into its second week and ninth day on Sunday (March 8), the scale and nature of the strikes indicate that the confrontation is no longer limited to tactical military targets. Instead, it is rapidly evolving into a broader strategic campaign with far-reaching regional and global consequences.

Israel said it has carried out thousands of strikes since launching its military campaign, named Operation Epic Fury, alongside the US. The operation, according to Israeli authorities, has included attacks on military infrastructure, air defence systems, and energy facilities across Iran. Among the most dramatic claims is the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a strike on what Israel described as an underground military bunker.

A shift from military to strategic targets

One of the most striking developments in the latest round of attacks is the shift in Israeli strategy. Initially focused largely on military installations, Israel has now expanded its targets to include oil depots and fuel distribution infrastructure. Israeli and US forces reportedly struck five oil-related facilities in and around Tehran, including four depots and a petroleum transport centre. Iranian officials confirmed that several personnel were killed and that fires broke out following the strikes, though they said the situation was brought under control.

Targeting energy infrastructure marks a significant escalation. Oil depots and fuel networks are not just military assets; they are vital to the functioning of the national economy and civilian life. By striking these facilities, Israel appears to be aiming at weakening Iran’s logistical capacity to sustain a prolonged war effort. However, this strategy also raises serious humanitarian and geopolitical concerns. Damage to fuel networks can disrupt civilian supplies and trigger broader economic instability.

Iran’s air defence under pressure

Another key development has been Israel’s targeting of Iran’s ageing but symbolically important fleet of F-14 fighter jets at Isfahan airport. These aircraft, purchased from the United States before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, have long served as a central pillar of Iran’s air defence.

While it remains unclear how many aircraft were destroyed, Israeli authorities claim the strikes also targeted radar and air defence systems linked to the fleet. If confirmed, such damage would significantly weaken Iran’s ability to protect its airspace and respond effectively to ongoing aerial attacks.

The Israeli military has also signalled that its campaign may not end anytime soon, warning that it would pursue anyone involved in appointing a successor to Khamenei. Such statements underline the depth of the confrontation and suggest that Israel’s objectives extend beyond battlefield gains to reshaping Iran’s political leadership.

Global implications of the escalation