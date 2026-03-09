/'Matter of relief...': No Indian killed in Saudi missile strike, injured person in hospital

Google Preferred
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 10:09 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 10:09 IST
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that no Indian national was killed in the missile strike on a residential compound in Saudi Arabia’s Al Kharj city. One Indian was injured and is receiving treatment. The embassy is monitoring the situation 

The Indian embassy in Riyadh on Monday (Mar 9) said that no Indian national was killed in the missile strike that hit a residential compound in Al Kharj city in Saudi Arabia. The clarification came after Indian Embassy reported the death of one Indian national when a military projectile fell on a residential area in the Al-Kharj governorate. The Embassy has said that he was injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj. In a post on X, the mission said it was “a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening." The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue and is monitoring the situation closely. It said that Counsellor Y Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. It informed that the injured national is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj.

Saudi authorities had on Sunday reported that an Indian national was among two people killed after a military projectile struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj. The incident also left 12 people injured and caused material damage to the residential facility. In a statement shared on social media, the Saudi Civil Defence confirmed that emergency teams responded after the projectile fell on a residential location belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in the Al-Kharj Governorate.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, held a virtual interaction with representatives of the Indian community in the Kingdom to address safety concerns. During the meeting, the ambassador reassured Indian nationals that the embassy remains prepared to provide all necessary assistance if required. The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia also issued an advisory for its citizens to continue to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently. “In view of the prevailing situation in the region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all Indian Nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to continue to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy,” the embassy said in a post on X.

