/'Matter of relief...': No Indian killed in Saudi missile strike, injured person in hospital

The Indian embassy in Riyadh on Monday (Mar 9) said that no Indian national was killed in the missile strike that hit a residential compound in Al Kharj city in Saudi Arabia. The clarification came after Indian Embassy reported the death of one Indian national when a military projectile fell on a residential area in the Al-Kharj governorate. The Embassy has said that he was injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj. In a post on X, the mission said it was “a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening." The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue and is monitoring the situation closely. It said that Counsellor Y Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. It informed that the injured national is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj.

Saudi authorities had on Sunday reported that an Indian national was among two people killed after a military projectile struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj. The incident also left 12 people injured and caused material damage to the residential facility. In a statement shared on social media, the Saudi Civil Defence confirmed that emergency teams responded after the projectile fell on a residential location belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in the Al-Kharj Governorate.