/'I am not...': Trump's first reaction after Iran appoints Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader

This comes even as US President Donald Trump, ahead of the announcement insisted that he should have a say in the new leader's appointment. Speaking to ABC News, Trump said, “He’s going to have to get approval from us…If he doesn’t get approval from us he’s not going to last long. We want to make sure that we don’t have to go back every 10 years, when you don’t have a president like me that’s not going to do it.”He added, “I don’t want people to have to go back in five years and have to do the same thing again or worse let them have a nuclear weapon.” When asked if he would be willing to approve someone with ties to the old regime, Trump replied, “I would, in order to choose a good leader I would, yeah, I would. There are numerous people that could qualify.”