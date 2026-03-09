External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday (Mar 9) briefed the Rajya Sabha on the escalating tensions in West Asia amid war between Iran, the US and Israel and highlighted India's stance that dialogue and diplomacy are the ways forward for all sides to de-escalate. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “closely monitoring the situation” and has already spoken to leaders of relevant countries in West Asia. Jaishankar also told the House that attempts were made to reach out to the Iranian side but it is difficult right now, adding that he has spoken to his counterpart Abbas Araghchi. He also emphasized that India's priority is the safety of Indians and addressed the key questions about energy amid raging war. Jaishankar's address was interrupted by Opposition sloganeering, with the Rajya Sabha chairman asking them to listen to the EAM.

He also touched upon the issue of Iranian warship docking at Kochi and said that request for the same was received on Feb 28. He added that Araghchi had thanked India for granting refuge to the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Lavan at Kochi port, though the Indian FM did not speak anything about the IRIS Dena that was attacked by US torpedo and sank off the coast of Sri Lanka, killing 87 people.

On energy needs, Jaishankar said that the interest of the Indian consumer would remain the government’s “overriding priority”, even as he admitted that the escalating situation could trigger "serious supply chain disruption." "The region is key to our energy security and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas. Serious supply chain disruptions and a climate of instability are serious issues,” he told the House. "The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses," Jaishankar stated. He further noted that the government maintains constant communication with Indians across the Gulf and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran remains "fully operational," providing active assistance to students caught in the conflict. Jaishankar warned that the region is "key to our energy security" as it houses critical suppliers of oil and gas.

He cautioned that "serious supply chain disruptions and a climate of instability are serious issues," adding that the conflict has continued to intensify while the regional security environment has “deteriorated significantly.” According to the Minister, the hostilities have now "spread to other countries with mounting destruction," resulting in a situation where “normal life and activities are visibly affected.”