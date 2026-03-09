Pro-nuclear hardliner to infertility treatment: What we know about Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's next Supreme Leader

Unlike previous Iranian supreme leaders, Mojtaba’s religious credentials have long been debated. He studied theology in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, where he also taught. He was widely known as a Hojjatoleslam, a mid-level clerical rank, rather than a senior Ayatollah traditionally considered suitable for the position. However, his selection as Supreme Leader shows how he consolidated power. Though, contenders for the top position included Alireza Arafi, one of the three members of the interim council running the country, hardliner Mohsen Araki, and even Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic republic in 1979. Opponents have notably accused Mojtaba of playing a role in the violent crackdown that followed the re-election of ultra-conservative president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009, which triggered a vast protest movement.