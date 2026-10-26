/'Skinwalker' sightings in Utah from 2010 detailed in new UFO Files

A new set of UFO Files dropped on Friday, including witness reports and drawings of alleged alien sightings. The latest tranche released by the Department of Defense (DOD) calls these creatures "Skinwalkers" that were seen in Utah in 2010. This was the seventh dump of UFO and UAP accounts, which have carried accounts of sightings that remain unexplained.

But for the first time, witness statements detail alleged Skinwalker sightings on a ranch in Utah. When these Skinwalkers were seen in 2010, a Utah Task Force was set up to investigate the sightings. Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS) also visited the site twice in March and April that year.

The files reveal details about what people saw, including a drawing, and the investigation. But they do not carry conclusive proof that these creatures were real.

What do the UFO Files show?

Firstly, there is no proof that Skinwalkers were real. The files detail the investigations around the sightings. Several hair samples from a reported Skinwalker are also mentioned in the files. The witnesses at the time described what these Skinwalkers looked like, and drawings made from the description have also been included in the UFO Files. The ranch where the sighting happened has not been named.

Skinwalker belongs to the traditional Navajo folklore. They are believed to be malicious and can transform into animals.

The investigation happened at a site near Fort Duchesne in northeastern Utah. Dubbed Skinwalker Ranch, the place is a privately owned property which is today a well-known UFO and paranormal hotspot. In 2010 and before that, people claimed to have seen strange lights and creatures in the area. This led to an investigation where 25 witnesses who had first-hand encounters were questioned.

What witnesses said they saw