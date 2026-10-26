/US midterms 2026: Election workers face rising threats, vote-counting process under pressure

Local officials are gearing up to count ballots under enhanced security ahead of the November 3 United States midterm elections amid suspicious mailings and online intimidation and the fears of political interference in the process.

The election workers who are responsible for registering voters, managing polling stations and counting ballots are facing a tough challenge, protecting themselves from threats and intimidation while maintaining public confidence in the results.

On October 15, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning about threats against election workers, underscoring the risks facing officials and volunteers as the country heads to a closely watched electoral contest. The FBI warning followed reports of suspicious mailings to election offices across the country, some containing an unknown substance.

The incidents added urgency to concerns that hostility around elections could spill into polling stations, election administration offices and ballot-counting facilities, putting pressure on the local officials who form the backbone of the country's electoral system.

Suspicious letters trigger security concerns

Election offices in at least 32 states had received suspicious letters in the preceding days. In Louisiana, a letter containing white powder prompted an evacuation and sent an employee to the hospital for evaluation. The substance was, however, not found to be harmful in testing, officials said.

The FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service are investigating the mailings.

The cases illustrate the practical difficulties election administrators face as even a harmless suspicious package triggers security protocols that require evacuations, emergency assessments and additional precautions, diverting staff and resources during an already demanding period.

The FBI has urged people with any information about threats against election workers or polling locations to contact their local FBI field office or submit an electronic tip.

Threats extend beyond physical security

In the 2020 presidential election, false claims of widespread fraud prompted harassment of officials involved in certifying and counting votes.

The election workers are somewhat concerned about political leaders interfering with their work, besides being worried about politically motivated investigations.

For election workers, the pressure continues after polling closes as ballots have to be processed, signatures and voter records checked where required, results tabulated and discrepancies investigated as per state laws.

This can particularly take time where there are close contests involving large numbers of mail-in ballots.

Though delays do not, by themselves, indicate irregularities, yet unverified allegations can spread rapidly online, and routine counting procedures may become the subject of partisan disputes and personal attacks.

Preparing for election day and beyond

Election officials are responding with additional coordination and contingency planning. In the American electoral system, elections are primarily administered by state and local authorities, meaning security arrangements, counting procedures and the resources available to protect staff vary across jurisdictions.

Besides, concerns remain about funding and institutional support. Officials believe their annual budgets needed to increase to meet election administration and security needs. Officials also expressed concern about the growing challenge posed by online misinformation and the loss of federal election-security assistance.

The FBI’s warning makes it mandatory for election offices to document threats, coordinate with law enforcement and ensure that employees know how to report suspicious communications or incidents.

Protecting the people behind the count

The stakes extend beyond the safety of individual workers. Persistent intimidation could make it harder for local authorities to recruit and retain experienced personnel, particularly in smaller jurisdictions where election administration depends on a limited pool of staff and temporary workers.

Fear of threats and intimidation makes recruiting or retaining election workers more difficult.

As Americans vote on November 3, election workers will be responsible for ensuring that ballots are handled as per established procedures, results are tabulated accurately and the public can scrutinise the process.

The Justice Department threatened to prosecute California election officials if they knowingly count mail-in ballots from 20,000 people the Trump administration says are “likely noncitizens.”